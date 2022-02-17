AutoNation CEO: 'Fantastic' results a combination of pandemic bump and long-term trends

AutoNation CEO Michael Manley said Thursday that the "fantastic" results the car dealer posted last quarter came about because of several long-term trends, as well short-term factors stemming from post-pandemic economic conditions.

Speaking to CNBC, the head of AutoNation noted that the company got a boost from high car prices, caused, in part, by pandemic-related shortages. However, he noted that other tailwinds will provide a longer-term benefit for the company.

"One element of those results are due to supply shortage and one element of those results are now structural and will live beyond the pandemic," he said.

Specifically, the AutoNation CEO pointed to the company's control on SG&A expenses, as well as the margin and volume it has seen for used cars. Manley also expects to see continued strength in its finance and insurance income.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reported a quarterly profit that breezed by expectations, helped by nearly 14% revenue growth. The top-line figure reached $6.58B, topping analysts' consensus by more than $200M.

AN dipped in Thursday's intraday trading, despite the better-than-expected results. The stock fell nearly 4% to reach $106.80 at around 10:45 a.m. ET.

For 2022 as a whole, the stock has held up slightly better than the overall market. AN has dipped about 5% since the start of the year, compared to a nearly 6% slide in the S&P 500, as you can see from this chart.