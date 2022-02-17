SS&C Technologies adds digital assets, ESG to Open Protocol risk reporting service

Feb. 17, 2022 10:48 AM ETSSNCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) enhanced its Open Protocol risk reporting service to include digital asset and ESG exposures.
  • The Standards Board of Alternative Investments (SBAI) Open Protocol is a publicly available exposure and risk reporting framework for alternative investment funds.
  • SBAI will implement ESG and digital assets reporting standards in Apr.
  • "As a long-standing client of SS&C's Open Protocol service, Brigade Capital is excited to participate in the testing and roll-out of SS&C's Digital Asset and ESG exposure reporting," said Patrick Criscillo, CFO, Brigade Capital Management.
  • SS&C handles all phases of the reporting process, including position sourcing, attribute enrichment, financial modeling, report writing and delivery.
  • The Open Protocol solution fully integrates with other SS&C risk and regulatory reporting services, including Form PF and AIFMD.
  • SS&C's fund administration offering also ensures the reporting automatically reconciles with the client's investment and accounting data.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.