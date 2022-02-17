SS&C Technologies adds digital assets, ESG to Open Protocol risk reporting service
Feb. 17, 2022 10:48 AM ETSSNCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) enhanced its Open Protocol risk reporting service to include digital asset and ESG exposures.
- The Standards Board of Alternative Investments (SBAI) Open Protocol is a publicly available exposure and risk reporting framework for alternative investment funds.
- SBAI will implement ESG and digital assets reporting standards in Apr.
- "As a long-standing client of SS&C's Open Protocol service, Brigade Capital is excited to participate in the testing and roll-out of SS&C's Digital Asset and ESG exposure reporting," said Patrick Criscillo, CFO, Brigade Capital Management.
- SS&C handles all phases of the reporting process, including position sourcing, attribute enrichment, financial modeling, report writing and delivery.
- The Open Protocol solution fully integrates with other SS&C risk and regulatory reporting services, including Form PF and AIFMD.
- SS&C's fund administration offering also ensures the reporting automatically reconciles with the client's investment and accounting data.