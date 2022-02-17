MGP Ingredients announces $12M barrel warehouse expansion to meet demand
Feb. 17, 2022 10:55 AM ETMGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MGP Ingredients (MGPI -1.2%) commenced a $12M barrel warehouse expansion to meet growing consumer demand for its American whiskey.
- The new barrel warehouse facility construction began in Williamstown, Kentucky and is the second major investment in its distilled spirits operations in recent months.
- The project is slated for completion by 2022 end.
- In late 2021, Luxco, operator of MGP's branded-spirits portfolio, announced a $4M expansion of its Lux Row Distillers facility in Bardstown, Kentucky; expansion scheduled for late 2022 completion will allow Lux Row Distillers to operate 24 hours per day and increase its capacity by 75%.
- "When complete, the new barrel warehouse and Lux Row Distillery expansions position us well for continued, sustainable growth," president & CEO Dave Colo commented.