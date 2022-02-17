Arconic Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2022 10:57 AM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+181.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.1B (+40.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ARNC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.