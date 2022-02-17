Arbor Realty Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2022 10:58 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.6M (+68.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ABR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.