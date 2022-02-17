European Union new car sales down 6% in January

  • Due to ongoing semiconductor shortage still negatively affecting car sales across the region, new passenger car registrations in the EU fell by 6% to 682,596 units in January 2022, followed by 22.8% decline in December.
  • Of the four major EU markets double-digit declines were seen in Italy -19.7% and France -18.6%, while only Germany posted solid growth +8.5% and Spain saw a modest gain of +1.0%.
  • Various markets in Central Europe posted gains in January with Slovakia +72.6% and Romania +55.5% seeing the strongest growth, although Polish sales contracted by 10.2% whereas in Western Europe almost all countries posted negative results.
  • European Union January registration -7% for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), -15.1% for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), -3.5% for Renault (OTC:RNSDF), +28.7% for Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), -9.2% for BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), -13.8% for Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY), -18.6% for Ford (NYSE:F), +9.7% for Toyota (NYSE:TM), +10.7% for Honda (NYSE:HMC), -22.3% for Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), -22.2% for Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and +17% for Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY).
  • A glance at 12 months trend of the European Union market:
