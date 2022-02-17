EV shocker: Ford's Mustang Mach-E tops Tesla's Model 3 at Consumer Reports

The Ford Mustang Mach-E rolled past the Tesla Model 3 to win the Consumer Reports top EV pick distinction for 2022.

While the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 was called a great choice for consumers, the Mach-E was highlighted as fun to drive, practical and easier to live with than the Model 3.

"Both cars have large infotainment center screens, but the Mach-E’s is far easier to operate and doesn’t require multiple steps to activate routine features, such as using the defroster or adjusting the mirrors, as with the Tesla. Also, the Mach-E has an edge when it comes to reliability, according to first-year results in our Annual Auto Surveys of CR members."

Overall, Tesla (TSLA) dropped seven spots in the Consumer Reports ranking to 23rd place out of of 32 major auto brands. Subaru was rated first, followed by Mazda, BMW, Honda and Lexus. Tesla has a long history with CR that has seen enthusiasts and critics both accuse the publication of bias.

Will Mach-E sales pick up this year? Combined Mustang Mach-E and Mustang sales were 79,554 vehicles in 2021 with semiconductor shortages issues impacting the tally.

Tesla (TSLA) fell 3.32% on Thursday and Ford (NYSE:F) dropped 2.22%, with both underperforming broad market averages.

