Feb. 17, 2022

  • Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) fourth-quarter results on Thursday reflect strong recurring cash flows in its portfolio.
  • Based on amortized cost, the weighted average effective yield on the company’s CLO equity portfolio was 17.04% compared with 16.35% in the third quarter.
  • The company received $47.8 million of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio.
  • Q4 net investment income and realized capital losses of $0.37 compared with $0.39 in the previous quarter.
  • Net asset value of $13.39 in Q4 fell from $13.98 in the prior period.
  • Meanwhile, shares of ECC slightly decline by 0.5% intra-day.
  • Earlier, NAV was estimated to be $13.42-13.52 per share in 2022.
