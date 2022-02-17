Eagle Point Credit Q4 results highlight strong recurring cash flows; sees higher NAV in 2022
Feb. 17, 2022 11:02 AM ETEagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) fourth-quarter results on Thursday reflect strong recurring cash flows in its portfolio.
- Based on amortized cost, the weighted average effective yield on the company’s CLO equity portfolio was 17.04% compared with 16.35% in the third quarter.
- The company received $47.8 million of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio.
- Q4 net investment income and realized capital losses of $0.37 compared with $0.39 in the previous quarter.
- Net asset value of $13.39 in Q4 fell from $13.98 in the prior period.
- Meanwhile, shares of ECC slightly decline by 0.5% intra-day.
- Earlier, NAV was estimated to be $13.42-13.52 per share in 2022.