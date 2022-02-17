New York Stock Exchange may start NFT exchange
Feb. 17, 2022 11:13 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE -1.0%) New York Stock Exchange may start up an online exchange for NFTs, putting it in competition with Rarible and OpenSeas.
- The NYSE filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a virtual currency financial exchange, including digital tokens, crypto tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
- Dated Feb. 10, that application describes an NYSE-branded online marketplace for buyers sellers, and traders of downloadable digital goods authenticated by NFTs, and for virtual and digital assets, artwork, and collectibles.
- In a statement to Bloomberg News, the NYSE said that while it has no immediate plans to start cryptocurrency or NFT trading, it "regularly considers new products and their impact on our trademarks and protects our intellectual property rights accordingly."
- Note that on its Q4 earnings call International Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Chairman and CEO discussed the importance of the blockchain and digital technology for brokerages.
- Late last year, Kraken said it's developing an NFT marketplace that would provide custody services and consider a system where customers could use their NFTs as collateral for loans.