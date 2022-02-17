Bloomin' Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2022 11:20 AM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+2500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+28.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLMN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.