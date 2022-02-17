Blueprint Medicines stock down 5% amid analyst downgrades, price target changes
Feb. 17, 2022 11:22 AM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Blueprint Medicines (BPMC -5.1%) are down in morning trading after at least two Street firms weighed in on the company's Q4 2021 results released Wednesday.
- Those results also included a lower-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022.
- While maintaining a buy rating, H.C. Wainwright lowered its price target to $100 from $135 (~34% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Andrew Fein said that while the change was made due to the guidance, but he remains bullish on sales of Ayvakit (avapritinib) for advanced systemic mastocytosis ("SM").
- He is projecting Ayvakit revenue of $78.5M this year increasing to $1.25B in 2034 for the SM indication.
- Meanwhile, SVB Leerink downgraded the stock to market perform and lowered its price target to $82 (~9% upside).
