  • Shares of Blueprint Medicines (BPMC -5.1%) are down in morning trading after at least two Street firms weighed in on the company's Q4 2021 results released Wednesday.
  • Those results also included a lower-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022.
  • While maintaining a buy rating, H.C. Wainwright lowered its price target to $100 from $135 (~34% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Andrew Fein said that while the change was made due to the guidance, but he remains bullish on sales of Ayvakit (avapritinib) for advanced systemic mastocytosis ("SM").
  • He is projecting Ayvakit revenue of $78.5M this year increasing to $1.25B in 2034 for the SM indication.
  • Meanwhile, SVB Leerink downgraded the stock to market perform and lowered its price target to $82 (~9% upside).
