PPL Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2022 11:21 AM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-45.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.