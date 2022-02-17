Medtronic, Intersect ENT said to finalize divestiture plans to help with antitrust concerns

Feb. 17, 2022

  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), which agreed to purchase Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) for $1.1B in August, is said to be finalizing plans on potential divestitures in an effort to resolve U.S. antitrust concerns.
  • The parties still expect to complete the deal by the target date of April 30, according to a Dealreporter item from Wednesday. Details on specific divestitures weren't disclosed, though upfront buyers would likely be needed to appease regulators.
  • An Intersect ENT (XENT) spokesman told Dealreporter that the transaction remains on track to close in April.
  • Recall in November that Intersect ENT received a second request from FTC for planned sale to Medtronic.
