Ameren Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2022 11:24 AM ETAmeren Corporation (AEE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AEE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.