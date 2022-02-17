Barnes Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2022 11:25 AM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $313.23M (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, B has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.