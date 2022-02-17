Inspirato stock rockets 315% in morning trading

  • Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock rocketed 315% in late morning trading, just three days after the company went public through a merger with SPAC Thayer Ventures.
  • Shares of the travel service company were halted several times Thursday morning, last changing hands at $51.30 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $14.19, later hitting a high of $57.99.
  • Thayer shareholders approved the Inspirato merger on Feb. 8, with shares of the combined company soaring during their market debut on Feb. 14.
  • Inspirato operates a subscription luxury travel service that allows subscribers to book trips through its network of upscale hotels and managed vacation homes. The company offers trips to more than 240 destinations worldwide.
