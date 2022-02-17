Kyndryl, Nokia team up in network/edge computing alliance

Feb. 17, 2022 11:29 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK), KDBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Nokia office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Kyndryl (KD -1.7%) and Nokia (NOK -2.1%) have come together in a global network and edge computing alliance targeting improved networking for enterprise customers undergoing a digital transformation.
  • The two companies had already collaborated on a private wireless connectivity project that resulted in private LTE and 5G real-world deployments, and several proof-of-concept applications for Dow Inc.
  • They're aiming at supporting a move to "Industry 4.0, which is transforming how companies manufacture and distribute their products by interacting with IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other advances to their environments and operations."
  • The companies plan to use the Dow work as a blueprint to support Industry 4.0-enabled worker safety and collaboration, asset tracking, and other capabilities.
  • They also plan to develop new solutions and services for Edge Cloud, IP networking, Optics, Fixed Access, 4G and 5G Core and Network Operations software technologies.
