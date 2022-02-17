Social Advancement ETF prepares to launch on behalf of JPMorgan

The JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF is a new thematic fund that plans to come to market. The ETF will offer investors exposure to stocks that are facilitating social and economic advancement, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Per the prospectus, social advancement refers to the “social and economic empowerment of people and communities through access to goods and services that the adviser believes allow people and communities to survive and be able to thrive.”

The ETF is to include businesses that provide access to essential goods and services in affordable housing, healthcare and wellbeing, education and training, attainable financial services, digital infrastructure, and solutions for communities across socioeconomic levels.

The filing also noted that the above sub-themes “may change from time to time as businesses, technologies, products, services, and practices evolve or emerge to facilitate social advancement.”

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) did not provide an expense ratio, ticker symbol, or list an exchange it intends to trade on at this time. However, it was highlighted that the fund would use an actively managed investing approach.

The thematic fund will come to market at a time where other thematic ETFs have been crushed, like the Alpha Architect ETF Trust - The Generation Z ETF (NASDAQ:ZGEN). ZGEN ranks among the worst-performing actively managed exchange traded funds in 2022.