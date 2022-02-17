LKQ stock plunges despite Q4 beat
Feb. 17, 2022 11:35 AM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- LKQ (LKQ -11.8%) shares down on weaker margins in Q4 despite earnings beat.
- Revenue grew 7.9% Y/Y for the quarter; parts and services organic revenue increased 6.6% vs. consensus of +3.5%.
- Adjusted EPS soared 26.1% Y/Y.
- North America organic revenue +8.3% vs. consensus of +5.74% and Europe organic revenue +5.7% vs. consensus of +1.75%
- Gross margin rate up 30 bps Y/Y to 39.9% vs. consensus of 40.3%.
- The company views FY2022 Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.72 to $4.02 vs. consensus of $4.00. Sees organic revenue growth for parts and services in the range of 3% to 5%.
- CFO comment: "Our 2022 guidance reflects continued strong organic growth and productivity improvements more than offsetting inflation while the year over year earnings comparison is negatively affected by the expected nonrecurrence of some of the tailwinds experienced in 2021. With the demonstrated success in improving our structural economics over the past two years, we are confident in our 2022 outlook and our ability to continue to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders.”
- Over the period of one year, LKQ stock has seen upside of 48%.