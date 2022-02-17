Global-E Online rallies on significant GMV growth in Q4, strong outlook

Feb. 17, 2022 11:40 AM ETGlobal-e Online Ltd. (GLBE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

2022 shopping trends

Nikola93/iStock via Getty Images

  • Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) reported 66% growth in Q4 GMV to $505M leading to a 54% rise in revenue to $82.7M with service fees revenue of $35.5M and fulfillment services revenue was $47.2M.
  • Gross margin expanded 600 basis points to 39.5%.
  • Adj. EBITDA improved to $11.8M from $7.2M in year ago quarter.
  • The company swung to net loss of $22.5M from a net profit of $4.3M in year ago period.
  • For FY21, the company posted a 87% growth in GMV while revenue was higher by 80%; gross profit and adj. EBITDA increased 110% and 157% respectively.
  • Throughout 2021, the company's existing merchant base continued to stay and grow with us, as reflected in its annual GDR rate of over 98% and NDR rate of 152%.
  • The company provided the following outlook:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.