Global-E Online rallies on significant GMV growth in Q4, strong outlook
Feb. 17, 2022 11:40 AM ETGlobal-e Online Ltd. (GLBE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) reported 66% growth in Q4 GMV to $505M leading to a 54% rise in revenue to $82.7M with service fees revenue of $35.5M and fulfillment services revenue was $47.2M.
- Gross margin expanded 600 basis points to 39.5%.
- Adj. EBITDA improved to $11.8M from $7.2M in year ago quarter.
- The company swung to net loss of $22.5M from a net profit of $4.3M in year ago period.
- For FY21, the company posted a 87% growth in GMV while revenue was higher by 80%; gross profit and adj. EBITDA increased 110% and 157% respectively.
- Throughout 2021, the company's existing merchant base continued to stay and grow with us, as reflected in its annual GDR rate of over 98% and NDR rate of 152%.
- The company provided the following outlook:
