Gold Fields flags higher production, cash generation at South Deep

Feb. 17, 2022 11:43 AM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Gold mine head gear and production plant, South Africa

bucky_za/E+ via Getty Images

Gold Fields (GFI +3.9%) jumps to a 52-week high after reporting FY 2021 net income rose 9% Y/Y to $789.3M while revenues edged higher to $1.79B despite "the high inflationary and COVID-impacted environment."

Gold Fields said it will pay a final dividend of 2.60 rand/share, taking the total payout for the year to 4.70 rand/share.

The miner said it produced 631K gold equiv. oz. in Q4 and 2.34M GEOs for the full year, despite pandemic-related impacts on performance at its South African and Peruvian operations, particularly during H1, after producing 2.23M GEOs in 2020; FY 2021 gold all-in sustaining cost rose 8.8% Y/Y to $1,063/oz.

Gold Fields called South Deep the standout performer of 2021, with gold production at the company's only remaining South African mine surging 29% to 293K oz. and the operation's net cash generated jumped 157% Y/Y to 1.4B rand.

For FY 2022, Gold Fields guided for output of 2.25M-2.29M gold equiv. oz., with full-year capex of $1.05B-$1.15B and AISC of $1,140-$1,180/oz.

The company forecasts South Deep production to rise by ~30% to 345K-375K oz. over the next 3-4 years.

Gold Fields shares last monthly were hit with a Sell rating at Goldman Sachs, citing valuation after outperforming peers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.