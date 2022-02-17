Gold Fields (GFI +3.9%) jumps to a 52-week high after reporting FY 2021 net income rose 9% Y/Y to $789.3M while revenues edged higher to $1.79B despite "the high inflationary and COVID-impacted environment."

Gold Fields said it will pay a final dividend of 2.60 rand/share, taking the total payout for the year to 4.70 rand/share.

The miner said it produced 631K gold equiv. oz. in Q4 and 2.34M GEOs for the full year, despite pandemic-related impacts on performance at its South African and Peruvian operations, particularly during H1, after producing 2.23M GEOs in 2020; FY 2021 gold all-in sustaining cost rose 8.8% Y/Y to $1,063/oz.

Gold Fields called South Deep the standout performer of 2021, with gold production at the company's only remaining South African mine surging 29% to 293K oz. and the operation's net cash generated jumped 157% Y/Y to 1.4B rand.

For FY 2022, Gold Fields guided for output of 2.25M-2.29M gold equiv. oz., with full-year capex of $1.05B-$1.15B and AISC of $1,140-$1,180/oz.

The company forecasts South Deep production to rise by ~30% to 345K-375K oz. over the next 3-4 years.

Gold Fields shares last monthly were hit with a Sell rating at Goldman Sachs, citing valuation after outperforming peers.