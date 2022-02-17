Walmart, Kraft and Kroger look appetizing to investors amid market turmoil

Investors turned to some defensive stocks in the consumer sector after Russia-Ukraine tensions flared up again.

Packaged food stock like TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) +3.8%, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) +2.0% and J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) +1.1% were notable outperformers in mid-day trading on Thursday.

Grocery store stocks Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) +1.9%, Kroger (NYSE:KR) +1.0% and Sprouts Farmers Markets (NASDAQ:SFM) +0.8% also managed to stay in positive territory amid the broad market selling pressure.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) +1.9% was the second biggest gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average following its earnings report, while Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) +0.3% and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) +0.2% ranked third and fourth as investors turned to dividend-paying staples.

