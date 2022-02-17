Walmart, Kraft and Kroger look appetizing to investors amid market turmoil

Feb. 17, 2022 11:56 AM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS), KHC, SJM, NGVCKR, SFM, WMT, PG, KOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Investors turned to some defensive stocks in the consumer sector after Russia-Ukraine tensions flared up again.

Packaged food stock like TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) +3.8%, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) +2.0% and J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) +1.1% were notable outperformers in mid-day trading on Thursday.

Grocery store stocks Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) +1.9%, Kroger (NYSE:KR) +1.0% and Sprouts Farmers Markets (NASDAQ:SFM) +0.8% also managed to stay in positive territory amid the broad market selling pressure.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) +1.9% was the second biggest gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average following its earnings report, while Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) +0.3% and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) +0.2% ranked third and fourth as investors turned to dividend-paying staples.

Read more about the broad market action: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones slump, bonds rally as Ukraine prompts safety trade.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.