U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) tops Seeking Alpha's list of the three best steel stocks to buy in 2022, released Thursday by Steven Cress, SA's head of quantitative strategy.

With the passage of the massive government infrastructure bill, combined with a general surge in economic activity following the pandemic, the prospects for steel companies seem bright. Meanwhile, one of the sector's most iconic names, with a history dating back to the early days of the 20th century, represents one of its most appealing buys as well, according to Cress.

The SA head of quantitative strategy argued that investors can benefit from a compelling valuation. He noted that X trades at a steep discount compared to the rest of the sector, with a forward P/E ratio of 2.25x -- almost 85% below the sector as a whole.

Given this earnings multiple, SA's Quant Ratings give the stock an A+ on valuation. This reasonable entry price lowers X's risk, given that the Federal Reserve's plan to raise rates has the potential to slow economic activity, possibly dampening the demand for steel in the process.

While the stock's valuation comes in below that of the sector as a whole, X actually outpaces most of its peers in terms of growth. Cress highlighted that the company recorded revenue growth that approached 120% in its latest quarter. As a result, the stock receives an A for growth from SA's Quant Ratings.

Profitability is strong for company as well. The firm generated more than $4B in cash from operations and received a profitability grade of A from the Quant Ratings.

