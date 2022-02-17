Binance's U.S. unit hires former Société Générale associate as chief compliance officer

  • Binance.US, the American arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, hired former Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF) associate Tammy Weinrib as chief compliance officer, CoinDesk reported Thursday, citing a statement.
  • Weinrib, who joined Binance.US from her most recent position as vice president of the financial crime compliance group at Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF), will be responsible for engaging with regulators across the U.S.
  • Prior to her role at the French investment bank, Weinrib served as deputy chief compliance officer at crypto exchange Gemini, CoinDesk noted.
  • “At Binance.US, we recognize the enormous responsibility that comes with handling our customers’ assets, and with that responsibility comes a need to ensure our company and industry are held to the highest standards of regulatory compliance,” CoinDesk reported, citing Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder's statement.
  • Previously, (Feb. 15) the SEC examined how Binance.US disclosed affiliate ties to customers.
