Allot dips 2% on post-earnings cut to Underperform at BofA
Feb. 17, 2022 12:01 PM ETAllot Ltd. (ALLT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is down 1.9% and again tagged its lowest point in nearly two years as BofA downgraded the Communications stock to Underperform, noting some short-term hurdles in the way of future growth.
- That comes after the company's in-line fourth-quarter earnings, where revenues grew not quite 5% year-over-year.
- While BofA says the long-term positive thesis is intact, the stock faces four potential headwinds for a few quarters: It's pushed out launch dates for Service Provider implementations, bringing revenue delays of about six months; Service Provider sales cycles are getting longer, with time from contract to commercial launch stretching between 12-24 months; Service Provider go-to-market strategy is still "timid," with either small launches or heavy promotions (up to three months of free service offered); and plans to invest in Contact Center as a Service will negatively hit cash flow in the short term.
- Still, BofA believes the company will be able to execute on long-term growth, and management is expecting growth will accelerate by year-end with plans to hit profitability by fiscal 2024.
- BofA's cut its price target to $10 from $14, which now implies 26% upside in the name.
- Check out more details in Allot's earnings call presentation and Seeking Alpha's earnings call transcript.