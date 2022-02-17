KAR Auction stock gains 13% on Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 17, 2022 12:01 PM ETKARBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) stock jumped 13% after the firm reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- KAR posted 72% increase Y/Y in ADESA's digital dealer-to-dealer marketplaces in Q4, or 20%, when including CARWAVE and BacklotCars volumes in both years.
- ADESA gross profit per vehicle sold grew 30% to $297 for Q4 vs. $229 for Q4 2020.
- KAR's automotive finance unit's strong Q4 performance was driven by higher loan transactions (5%), increased revenue per loan transaction (25%) and increased leverage of SG&A costs of $9.1M in both Q4 of 2021 and 2020.
- "We maintained — and in some cases slightly increased — our share with commercial sellers while achieving strong double-digit growth in digital dealer-to-dealer businesses. We are focused on improving gross profit per unit sold and adj. EBITDA as a percent of revenue, and continue to take steps to reduce labor and SG&A costs. We believe our digital transformation strategy and leaner cost structure position us for faster growth," said Peter Kelly, CEO, KAR Global.
- KAR stock has declined ~33% over the past 6 months.