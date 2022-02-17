Southern Co. (SO -0.3%) is again delaying its Vogtle nuclear project, as CEO Thomas Fanning tells Bloomberg that the Unit 3 reactor may not go into service for another year and Unit 4 may not be complete until year-end 2023.

The company discovered in December that there were significant lapses in inspection reports for Unit 3, which will delay some needed approvals from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and cause a delay in the estimated completion date by 3-6 months, Fanning said.

The Vogtle project - the first new nuclear units built in the U.S. in 30 years - is now about seven years behind schedule and costs have doubled.

A related $920M charge, about half due to construction issues with the rest due to a cost-sharing agreement with the company's partners, caused Southern to swing to a Q4 net loss of $215M compared with a $387M profit a year earlier.