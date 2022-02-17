Fastly stock plunges 32% as FY22 revenue outlook seen below estimates

Fastly (FSLY -31.5%) tumbled Feb. 17, after the company said that it expects FY2022 total revenue to be between $400M and $410M, which was below consensus estimates of $419.02M.

The cloud-software company's Q4 revenue rose to $97.72M, compared to $82.65M in Q4 2020.

"We finished 2021 on a strong note with fourth quarter revenue of $97.7 million, exceeding the midpoint of our guidance range by 7% and demonstrating momentum after facing setbacks earlier in the year,” said Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 55.8%, compared to 63.7% in Q4 2020. Q4 Non-GAAP operating loss of -$11.73M, compared to -$8.96M in the same period a year ago.

Trailing 12 month net retention rate increased to 118% in Q4 from 114% in the Q3. Annual Revenue Retention was 99.2% in 2021 compared to 99.3% in 2020. Total customer count of 2,804 in Q4, of which 445 were enterprise customers.

Q1 2022 Guidance:

Q1 Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share expected to be between -$0.15 and -$0.13. Consensus EPS Estimate for Q1 is -$0.13.

Non-GAAP Operating Loss of -$18M to -$15M. Total Revenue expected between $97M and $100M. Consensus Revenue Estimate is $97.98M.

Full year 2022 guidance:

Non-GAAP Operating Loss in the range of -$70M to -$60M. Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share expected between -$0.60 and -$0.50. Consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.48.