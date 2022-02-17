In a note released Thursday, Bernstein analyst Jean Ann Salisbury called for a big beat from Cheniere (NYSE:LNG) at Q4. Company guidance calls for $5.8-$6.3b of EBITDA for the year, Street is at the high end forecasting $6.3b, but Bernstein sees the Company posting $7.1b and beating consensus by 13%.

Two contributing factors driving the beat 1) Sabine Pass 6 was completed ~6 weeks ahead of schedule, allowing for early cargoes to be sold on the spot market at current elevated prices 2) the uncontracted marketing business should have captured historically high margins in Asia towards year end.

The analyst notes that Cheniere (LNG) has performed in-line year to date, up ~12%, noting that midstream peers like Williams (NYSE:WMB) and TC (NYSE:TRP) have no ability to benefit from the elevated spot LNG market. However, it's worth flagging that onshore peers traded off on Omicron news in late Q4, while Cheniere shares outperformed. It's also worth flagging that the two key drivers of the beat are somewhat non-recurring, particularly in the case of the early Sabine Pass volumes.

Regardless of recent performance, stocks tend to follow results, and beats are being rewarded in the energy sector this quarter. So it will be interesting to watch results and Cheniere's (LNG) share price performance when the Company reports February 24th.