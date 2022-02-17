Outset Medical (OM +14.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since Nov. 2020 on Thursday after projecting better-than-anticipated revenue guidance for 2022 despite a mixed performance on its Q4 2021 financials.

The quarterly revenue jumped ~63% YoY to $28.2M expanding the annual revenue by ~106% YoY to $102.6M.

The outperformance highlights its business resilience once again as the company continues to grow through the impact of the pandemic, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM), Leslie Trigg.

The gross margin for the quarter and full-year improved to ~12% and ~7% from ~2% and (~26%) in the prior-year periods, respectively.

However, the net loss attributable to common stockholders expanded to $41.2M and $131.9M from $32.0M and $79.3M in Q4 and full year of 2020 as sales and marketing costs for Q4 and 2021 increased ~51% YoY and ~44% YoY to $22.9M and $65.1M from prior year periods, respectively.

For this year, Outset Medical (OM) projects $142M – $150M in revenue, indicating ~38% – ~46% YoY growth from 2021. However, Wall Street expects the company to report only ~$140.4M revenue for the year with ~37% YoY growth.

Outset Medical (OM), a developer of hemodialysis systems, has attracted positive views on Wall Street with its upbeat outlook.

SVB Leerink, with an Outperform rating and $50 per share target, on the stock notes: “We continue to have increasing conviction in the longer-term outlook, and believe OM can drive meaningful upside to even our now-higher sales estimates in 2022 and beyond.” Oppenheimer, with a Market Perform rating, argues: “The company is confident it will realize its backlog over 2022, with supply chain issues currently under control.”

The backlog of 1,251 consoles at the end of 2021, more than double the level in 2020 year-end, “provides us with significant visibility and confidence in our 2022 revenue trajectory,” CEO Trigg noted at the earnings call.