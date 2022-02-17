Amplitude stock slipped on weak outlook despite Q4 beat
Feb. 17, 2022 12:24 PM ETAmplitude, Inc. (AMPL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Amplitude (AMPL -51.9%) shares plunged after Q1 outlook fell short of consensus despite Q4 earnings beat.
- Q4 revenues grew 64% Y/Y.
- Number of paying customers grew 54% Y/Y to 1,597.
- Dollar-based net retention rate at the end of December 31, 2021, was 123% compared to 119% at the end of December 31, 2020.
- "2021 was a breakthrough year for Amplitude. Digital products are becoming the central driver for how businesses operate, go to market and generate revenue,” said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. “Strong execution combined with demand for the Amplitude Digital Optimization System drove our fiscal year 2021 results. We believe we are in the very early stages of a large market opportunity, and we’re excited to help companies realize the business outcomes of digital optimization.”
- For Q1, the company expects revenue in the range of $50M to $51M vs. consensus of $51.31M; EPS of -$0.10 to -$0.09 vs. consensus of -$0.12.
- For FY2022, the company sees revenue between $226M to $234M vs. consensus of $235.92M; EPS of -$0.44 to -$0.42.
- William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri says that 2021 was a very strong year for Amplitude and that its 2022 guidance was conservative to account for potential uncertainty.