Outset Medical stock soars 14% as Q4 revenue rises 63% Y/Y

Feb. 17, 2022 12:36 PM ETOutset Medical, Inc. (OM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Outset Medical (OM +14.1%) rose Feb. 17, after Q4 revenues grew ~63.2% Y/Y to $28.15M.
  • The company also said that Leslie Trigg was appointed Chair of the board in addition to her ongoing role as president and CEO.
  • Former Chairman D. Keith Grossman will continue to serve on the board and has been appointed lead independent director.
  • Product revenue rose 79.5% Y/Y to $23.7M, while Service and other revenue increased 10.6% Y/Y to $4.5M.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for Q4 2021 improved to 12% from 2.8% in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 Operating expenses were $44.1M.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was -$36.4M, compared to Non-GAAP net loss of -$25.8M in Q4 2020.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021 total cash was $372.8M.
  • Guidance 2022:
  • Outset (NASDAQ:OM) expects revenue full year 2022 to be between $142M and $150M, which represents ~38% to 46% growth Y/Y. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $140.44M.
