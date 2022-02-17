Frontline stock rises after Q4 results

Feb. 17, 2022 12:42 PM ETFrontline Ltd. (FRO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

The tanker

Dikuch/iStock via Getty Images

Frontline (FRO +7.0%) is trading up after reporting 22.1% Y/Y higher operating revenues of $213.5M for Q421 and a net income of $19.8M (vs net loss of $9.2M in Q420)

Adjusted net loss was $4.8M (vs -$20.2M in Q420). Frontline reporting a larger than expected Q3 net loss and revenues, citing "a challenging period" for tanker owners.

Average daily time charter equivalents (TCEs) were $16,500, $14,200 and $13,900 per day for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers, respectively.

The firm secured $390M in term loans during the quarter to finance acquisition of the six resale VLCC newbuilding contracts. It also agreed to sell four scrubber-fitted LR2 tankers for an aggregate sale price of $160M.

Frontline took delivery of an LR2 tanker and two VLCCs in Q4. The company "moved closer to cash-breakeven levels" according to CEO Lars Barstad.

Barstad said: "The fourth quarter of the year offered tanker owners some relief. The seasonal uptick, as the northern hemisphere prepared for winter, did materialize, albeit to a modest degree. Rates appreciated firmly, but from decades low levels. Frontline, with what we believe is an industry leading low-cost base, managed to capture the rising rates quickly."

For Q122, 2022, Frontline estimates spot TCEs on a load-to discharge basis of $21,300 for VLCCs, $19,600 for Suezmax tankers and $18,800 for LR2 tankers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.