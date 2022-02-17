Frontline (FRO +7.0%) is trading up after reporting 22.1% Y/Y higher operating revenues of $213.5M for Q421 and a net income of $19.8M (vs net loss of $9.2M in Q420)

Adjusted net loss was $4.8M (vs -$20.2M in Q420). Frontline reporting a larger than expected Q3 net loss and revenues, citing "a challenging period" for tanker owners.

Average daily time charter equivalents (TCEs) were $16,500, $14,200 and $13,900 per day for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers, respectively.

The firm secured $390M in term loans during the quarter to finance acquisition of the six resale VLCC newbuilding contracts. It also agreed to sell four scrubber-fitted LR2 tankers for an aggregate sale price of $160M.

Frontline took delivery of an LR2 tanker and two VLCCs in Q4. The company "moved closer to cash-breakeven levels" according to CEO Lars Barstad.

Barstad said: "The fourth quarter of the year offered tanker owners some relief. The seasonal uptick, as the northern hemisphere prepared for winter, did materialize, albeit to a modest degree. Rates appreciated firmly, but from decades low levels. Frontline, with what we believe is an industry leading low-cost base, managed to capture the rising rates quickly."

For Q122, 2022, Frontline estimates spot TCEs on a load-to discharge basis of $21,300 for VLCCs, $19,600 for Suezmax tankers and $18,800 for LR2 tankers.