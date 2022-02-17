BIT Mining stock drifts lower as data center plan in Kazakhstan breaks off

Feb. 17, 2022 12:48 PM ETBIT Mining Limited (BTCM)BTC-USD, ETH-USD, DOGE-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Man preparing mining rig

South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

Hong Kong-based BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares slid as much as 5% intra-day Thursday, as the company terminated its data center construction plan in Kazakhstan due to unstable local power supply.

Meanwhile, the company's bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining machines that were deployed in the third-party data centers in Kazakhstan, remain operational and have not been impacted, the company said in its fourth-quarter earnings report. Note Kazakhstan, which recently limited digital miners' operational capacity, accounts for 18.1% of the world's bitcoin hash rate as of July 2021, according to Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

Looking at the company's Q4 operating results, revenue of $495.75M jumped from $393.09M in the third quarter thanks to higher digital assets prices.

Q4 operating loss was $12.3M compared with -$22.7M in Q3.

The company had $55.1M worth of cryptos in Q4, the equivalent of 450 bitcoins (BTC-USD), 5,931 ethereum (ETH-USD), 51.8M dogecoins (DOGE-USD) and other tokens as well, including those generated from the mining pool and crypto mining business.

Net gain on disposal of cryptos was $4.1M in Q4 vs. $11.2M in the previous period. And impairment on cryptos was $9.3M in Q4, down from $13.6M in Q3.

In June, BIT Mining delivered 320 mining machines to Kazakhstan.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.