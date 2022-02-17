Hong Kong-based BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares slid as much as 5% intra-day Thursday, as the company terminated its data center construction plan in Kazakhstan due to unstable local power supply.

Meanwhile, the company's bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining machines that were deployed in the third-party data centers in Kazakhstan, remain operational and have not been impacted, the company said in its fourth-quarter earnings report. Note Kazakhstan, which recently limited digital miners' operational capacity, accounts for 18.1% of the world's bitcoin hash rate as of July 2021, according to Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

Looking at the company's Q4 operating results, revenue of $495.75M jumped from $393.09M in the third quarter thanks to higher digital assets prices.

Q4 operating loss was $12.3M compared with -$22.7M in Q3.

The company had $55.1M worth of cryptos in Q4, the equivalent of 450 bitcoins (BTC-USD), 5,931 ethereum (ETH-USD), 51.8M dogecoins (DOGE-USD) and other tokens as well, including those generated from the mining pool and crypto mining business.

Net gain on disposal of cryptos was $4.1M in Q4 vs. $11.2M in the previous period. And impairment on cryptos was $9.3M in Q4, down from $13.6M in Q3.

In June, BIT Mining delivered 320 mining machines to Kazakhstan.