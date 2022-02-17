Hot Stocks: DASH, VC rally on earnings; ALB drops; MMM downgrade

Earnings news remained a key theme in Thursday's midday action. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) rallied in the wake of its quarterly report, although it had given up most of its initial gains by the early afternoon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) also saw a notable advance after posting better-than-expected financial figures.

On the other side of the ledger, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) lost ground after its quarterly update. Investors fled the stock on concerns about its forecast.

In other news, 3M (NYSE:MMM) dropped after looming legal risk prompted a bearish analyst comment.

Gainers

DoorDash (DASH) gave up a good portion of the early gains it generated following the release of a Street-beating revenue figure. However, shares remained higher by nearly 8% in midday action, after showing a gain of about 22% in initial trading.

While its Q4 loss failed to impress investors, DASH recorded revenue growth of 34%, with the figure rising to $1.3B. The firm has also launched its express grocery delivery partnership with Albertsons.

Visteon (VC) also received a boost from its quarterly results. The stock surged nearly 13% after reporting earnings that sailed past expectations. Meanwhile, the company's revenue came in basically flat with last year at $786M -- more than $100M above projections.

Decliners

Albemarle (ALB) plunged nearly 17% in intraday action following the release of its quarterly update. The company beat expectations with its Q4 results but issued a cautious forecast.

Looking ahead, ALB predicted EPS for 2022 of $5.65-$6.65, a range with a midpoint below the $6.20 predicted by analysts. The company projected revenue for the year of $4.2B-$4.5B.

Elsewhere, 3M (MMM) slipped more than 2% in intraday action after Morgan Stanley took a bearish stance on the stock. The firm cut its rating on MMM to Underweight from Equal Weight, citing the potential risk from pending lawsuits.

