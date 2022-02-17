Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) holder TIG Advisors said it plans to vote against the company's planned purchase of Survey Monkey parent Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) at a holder vote next Friday.

TIG Advisors owns about 1.5M shares of Zendesk, according to a statement.

"With the vote a little over a week away, we feel it now represents more than just a rejection of the Momentive transaction, but a referendum on the current leadership and direction of Zendesk," TIG Advisors portfolio manager Drew Figdor wrote in a letter to the ZEN board.

The TIG comments come after several investors and leading proxy advisory firms have recommended Zendesk holders vote against the MNTV deal. Zendesk (ZEN) last week rejected an "unsolicited" bid from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire Zendesk in an all-cash transaction valued between $127 and $132 per share.

On Wednesday ZEN said it received notice from hedge fund JANA Partners to nominate four directors to its board of directors.

"We note the board nominations by Jana Partners, and believe it is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, that the Board avoid a monthslong proxy battle, and instead immediately install individuals to the board who share a common vision with Zendesk’s shareholders," TIG's Figdor added in the letter.

Last week, Zendesk ticks lower amid Wolfe downgrade to peer perform.