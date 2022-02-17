Trinity stock falls 4% on Q4 earnings miss
Feb. 17, 2022
- Trinity (NYSE:TRN) stock fell 4% after the company reported Q4 earnings that missed Street estimates.
- Additionally, TRN said it expects 2022 EPS of $0.85-1.05, well below consensus estimate of $1.21.
- TRN forecast industry deliveries of 40K-50K railcars in 2022. Net investment in the lease fleet is expected to be $450M-550M.
- “The labor and supply chain challenges that affected performance continued in Q4, but the company is seeing improvement as market conditions start to normalize. Market activity is improving, and this trend should continue into 2022. We expect replacement level demand for railcars," said CEO Jean Savage.
- TRN stock has gained 8.5% in the last 6 months.