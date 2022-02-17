Sealed Air issues upside sales guidance after 14% gain in Q4

Feb. 17, 2022 12:54 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

open cardboard box with bubble wrap

Akintevs/iStock via Getty Images

Sealed Air (SEE +3.8%) surges after Q4 results roughly matched analyst expectations while guiding for better than forecast FY 2022 revenues.

Q4 net income rose to $180.9M from $142.2M, while sales improved to $1.53B from $1.34B in the year-ago quarter, with the company citing higher volumes and favorable pricing; Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 18% Y/Y to $330M, with 21.5% of sales vs. 20.8% a year earlier.

Q4 sales in the Food segment gained 16% Y/Y to $877M, as higher volumes experienced across all regions were led by favorable demand in food service and automated equipment solutions, while the Protective unit rose 12% to $655M, primarily attributable to favorable price/cost spread,

For FY 2022, Sealed Air sees revenues of $5.8B-$6B, representing a 5%-8% Y/Y increase and above $5.78B analyst consensus estimate, and adjusted EPS of $3.95-$4.15 compared with $4.14 consensus; free cash flow is forecast at $510M-$550M, with capex of $240M-$260M.

Sealed Air shares have jumped 50% during the past year but fell 5% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.