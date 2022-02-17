Coeur Mining highlights expansion drilling, additional investments in Q4 results
Feb. 17, 2022 1:18 PM ET Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Coeur Mining (CDE -14.0%) reported year-end 2021 proven and probable reserves of 3.1M ounces of gold, 238.2M ounces of silver, 296.1M pounds of zinc and 193.2M pounds of lead.
- Success from 5-year, ~$240M investment in exploration – Infill-focused drilling programs successfully replaced 1.8M and 56.4M ounces of cumulative gold and silver production, respectively, as well as added an additional 0.5M ounces of gold and 85.4M ounces of silver reserves.
- Expansion-focused drilling programs successfully added 1.7M and 113.4M ounces of measured and indicated gold and silver resources, respectively, and an additional 1.8M and 31.9M ounces of new inferred gold and silver resources, respectively.
- "We plan to invest an additional $40M companywide of exploration in 2022 – approximately half focused on infill drilling and half on resource expansion drilling – in an effort to realize further reserve and resource additions throughout Coeur's long-lived asset portfolio," president & CEO Mitchell J. Krebs commented.
- Sterling and Crown properties in southern Nevada remain a key area of focus in 2022
- Outlook: Coeur's gold, zinc, and lead price assumptions for FY21 reserves remained unchanged from a year ago at $1.4K/ounce, $1.15/pound and $0.95/pound, respectively. It increased its silver price assumption for FY21 reserves from $17/ounce to $20/ounce.