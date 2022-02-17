UFPI stock soars on record Q4 performance

UFP Industries (UFPI +7.2%) is trading higher after reporting record net sales and earnings for Q4 and FY21.

The lumber company generated Q4 EPS of $2.21 (+117% Y/Y) on net sales of $2B (+45% Y/Y). Both metrics comfortably beat analyst estimates.

New product sales of $189.1M grew 42%.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 89% to $223.3M, while adj. EBITDA margin expanded by 260 basis points to 11.1%. Recent acquisitions contributed $25M to adj. EBITDA.

The company made four acquisitions in Q4 and nine overall in 2021. Together, they contributed 20% of the unit sales growth during Q4 and 24% during fiscal 2021.

Full year net sales grew 68% Y/Y to $8.64B, owing to a 4% rise in organic unit sales, a 24% increase in unit sales from acquisitions, and a 40% increase in lumber prices.

Earnings from operations were $737.6M (+113% Y/Y). The company reported record earnings per diluted share of $8.59 for the year, a 115% growth over the previous year.

At the end of Dec. 2021, UFP Industries had just over $50M in net debt and $805M of liquidity .

As a result of the cash flow generated in 2021 and the growth opportunities ahead, the company raised its capital expenditure target to a range of $175-225M in 2022, an increase over the $151M spent in 2021. The Board also authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase program to up to 2.6M shares.