UFPI stock soars on record Q4 performance

Feb. 17, 2022 1:20 PM ETUFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Lumber

SafakOguz/iStock via Getty Images

UFP Industries (UFPI +7.2%) is trading higher after reporting record net sales and earnings for Q4 and FY21.

The lumber company generated Q4 EPS of $2.21 (+117% Y/Y) on net sales of $2B (+45% Y/Y). Both metrics comfortably beat analyst estimates.

New product sales of $189.1M grew 42%.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 89% to $223.3M, while adj. EBITDA margin expanded by 260 basis points to 11.1%. Recent acquisitions contributed $25M to adj. EBITDA.

The company made four acquisitions in Q4 and nine overall in 2021. Together, they contributed 20% of the unit sales growth during Q4 and 24% during fiscal 2021.

Full year net sales grew 68% Y/Y to $8.64B, owing to a 4% rise in organic unit sales, a 24% increase in unit sales from acquisitions, and a 40% increase in lumber prices.

Earnings from operations were $737.6M (+113% Y/Y). The company reported record earnings per diluted share of $8.59 for the year, a 115% growth over the previous year.

At the end of Dec. 2021, UFP Industries had just over $50M in net debt and $805M of liquidity .

As a result of the cash flow generated in 2021 and the growth opportunities ahead, the company raised its capital expenditure target to a range of $175-225M in 2022, an increase over the $151M spent in 2021. The Board also authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase program to up to 2.6M shares.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.