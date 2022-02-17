Tyler Technologies falls 7% after guiding FY22 below consensus

Feb. 17, 2022 1:29 PM ETTYLBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) -7% Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.75 beats consensus by 1 cent.

Total revenues were $433.5 million, up 53.0% from Y/Y. On an organic basis, revenues grew 9.2%.

Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions were $347.2 million, up 63.4% Y/Y. On an organic basis, recurring revenues were $233.0 million, up 9.7%.

Subscription revenue and software services revenues included a total of $16.6 million from NIC's TourHealth and COVID-related initiatives, the majority of which are expected to wind down in the first half of 2022.

Subscription bookings for the fourth quarter added $14.8 million in annual recurring revenue.

Total backlog was a new high of $1.796 billion, up 12.6% from $1.595 billion at December 31, 2020.

2022 Guidance: GAAP and non-GAAP total revenues are both expected to be in the range of $1.830 billion to $1.870 billion vs. consensus $1.86B.

GAAP EPS range of $4.09 to $4.26.

Non-GAAP EPS range of $7.41 to $7.58 vs. consensus $8.09B.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $65 million to $70 million.

"The positive trends in public sector market activity experienced in recent quarters continued in the fourth quarter, as proposal and other sales activities are generally at or above pre-COVID levels. Bookings in the fourth quarter totaled approximately $464 million, up 39.3% over the fourth quarter of 2020," said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer.

Press Release

