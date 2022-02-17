Outperformance in unlikely places - E&Ps up with oil down as businesses transform

E&Ps, namely the US shale producers, are transforming before investors' eyes. And so far, the market likes it. Oil is down nearly 3%, and E&Ps are the best performing sub-sector in the market, as the transition away from growth and towards shareholder returns accelerates.

Ahead of earnings, many speculated on the sub-sector's commitment to shareholder returns, with WTI in the 90s (NYSEARCA:USO). So far, the commitment appears strong. Setting aside Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM), companies that increased shale production plans at the expense of production elsewhere, the pure-play shale names are resisting the temptation to drill.

Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) reported after the close Wednesday, and the industry leader plans for production to fall almost 8% in 2022, when compared to Q4 levels. Goldman sees the Company paying an 11% dividend in 2022, while continuing to buy back shares. The stock is up 3.5% Thursday, despite falling oil prices.

Marathon (NYSE:MRO) also reported after Wednesday's close, and also guided the market to lower 2022 volumes, when compared to Q4 2021 results. The Company repurchased 8% of shares outstanding in the past ~4 months, and said "we are demonstrating that investors will get the first call on cash flow." Shares are up ~4.3% Thursday.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) reported Tuesday after the close, guided production lower in 2022 versus Q4 2021 levels, bumped the buyback 60% and base dividend 45%. Shares are up ~8.0% in two days, despite lower oil prices.

Continental (NYSE:CLR) announced results Monday and guided the market to ~3% organic production growth; however, shares were punished on the back of a large acquisition driving capital spending higher. Nevertheless, shares are now outperforming along with the sector.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) has been a serial underperforming sector for nearly a decade, notwithstanding outperformance in 2021. The inclination for management teams to spend every dollar of cash flow on production growth has resulted in low oil prices and low shareholder returns.

However, with Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell (NYSE:SHEL), and BP (NYSE:BP) guiding to flat year-on-year production, and now pure play shale names pivoting away from volume growth, the value proposition for the sector and the macro environment are rapidly improving.