Coca-Cola raises dividend by 4.8% to $0.44/share; expects to resume share repurchases in 2022

Feb. 17, 2022 1:55 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments

Dividend grade

  • Based on its positive outlook, the company also expects to resume share repurchases in 2022, with net share repurchases (non-GAAP) of ~$500M for the year.
  • Any share repurchases would occur under the board's current authorizations, which authorize the repurchase of ~160M shares.
