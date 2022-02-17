Coca-Cola raises dividend by 4.8% to $0.44/share; expects to resume share repurchases in 2022
Feb. 17, 2022
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) declares $0.44/share quarterly dividend, 4.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.42.
- Forward yield 2.84%
- Payable April 1; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14.
- The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.76/share, up from $1.68/share in 2021.
- Based on its positive outlook, the company also expects to resume share repurchases in 2022, with net share repurchases (non-GAAP) of ~$500M for the year.
- Any share repurchases would occur under the board's current authorizations, which authorize the repurchase of ~160M shares.