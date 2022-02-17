Blue Owl stock falls 7% despite Q4 revenue rising Y/Y

Feb. 17, 2022 1:48 PM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Blue Owl Capital (OWL -7.2%) stock declined Feb. 17, after the company reported Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
  • Q4 total revenues grew to $288.52M, compared to $106.01M in Q4 2020.
  • FRE Revenues of $274.9M
  • GAAP net income attributable to Blue Owl was $82K.
  • Distributable earnings were $159.2M and fee-related earnings were $165.3M for Q4.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) of $94.5B, up 34% since Sept. 30, 2021, and up 77% since Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Fee Paying Assets Under Management of $61.4B, up 31% since Sept. 30, 2021, and up 60% since Dec. 31, 2020.
  • The company said AUM Not Yet Paying Fees totaled $11B, reflecting expected annual management fees of ~$140M once deployed.
  • "Current market conditions continue to strengthen the demand for income-oriented strategies with differentiated returns, and we believe we are well-positioned to address investor needs through our scaled Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions, and Real Estate platforms," said Blue Owl CEO Doug Ostrover.
  • A day ago, the company announced that it was acquiring Wellfleet Credit Partners from affiliates of Littlejohn & Co. for a purchase price that includes upfront and earnout payments.
