Private equity firms are said to be "circling" Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) after Lockheed's (NYSE:LMT) failed attempt to purchase the company. Aerojet shares pared declines, now almost unchanged.

Board member Warren Lichtenstein, who is waging a proxy battle with the company, has been pushing for a sale after the failed Lockheed (LMT) transaction, though he needs board control, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. Lichtenstein is said to prefer a strategic buyer with a stock deal for tax purposes, though that may prove difficult given the Biden administration's tougher stance on deals.

The Dealreporter story also said that a judge ruling on the proxy battle is expected to grant a temporary restraining order as soon as tomorrow that is likely to be neutral to both sides.

Aerojet (AJRD) CEO Eileen Drake and Lichtenstein are waged in a battle over control of the board, which was disclosed in some court filings last week. The battle could escalate after Lockheed Martin (LMT) on Sunday night terminated its $4.4B agreement to buy Aerojet (AJRD) after the FTC sued to block the combination on antitrust grounds.

The judge, according to Bloomberg, earlier this week ruled that Aerojet will be limited in the use of its resources to fight off a boardroom battle among directors over control of the company.

Recall Wednesday, Dept. of Defense warns about threat from further consolidation.

Aerojet (AJRD) is scheduled to report Q4 results after the close today.