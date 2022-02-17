The latest AAII Sentiment Survey showed mounting discouragement with the market Thursday.

Bulls dropped to 19.2% from 24.4% of those asked where the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NASDAQ:QQQ) would be in six months. Bears rose to 43.2% from 35.5%. Those who see the market staying about the same fell to 37.6% from 40.2%.

It was the 29th lowest level of bullish sentiment since the weekly survey started in 1987.

"Bulls are non-existent," technical analyst Helene Meisler tweeted. "Last time they were teenagers: 2016. Bears +5 to 43.2 (peak was 53 at Jan low)."

This could bode well for stocks as the survey acts as a contrary indicator.

"Why are investors so bearish? Looking at the indexes, losses have been pretty mild," Jason Goepfert at SentimenTrader tweeted. "But a near-majority of the stocks many investors are concentrated in have been cut in half."

"And for one of the rare times in ~50 years, both stocks AND bonds are pulling back at the same time," he added. "Going back to the 1970s, a dual pullback in the total return of stocks and bonds has only happened 6 times."

"The vast majority of investors have never seen anything like this, and have no idea what to do."

