Toyota Motor Corporation's (TM -1.5%) first all-electric mass-market model will not be sold to consumers through a dealer network in Japan when it rolls out later this year, according to Nikkei Asia.

The Japanese automaker will reportedly use a subscription service to offer consumers a chance to drive the new EV and give corporate customers access through special channels, including Rent-a-Lease dealers.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) is only sending about 10% of its total production of the bZ4X sport utility vehicle to its home market as the larger focus is expected to be on North America and Europe. Production is slated to begin in April, with an initial target of just under 60K units worldwide in FY22.

