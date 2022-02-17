Iran deal draft - does not include oil waivers as first step

The latest twist in Iranian negotiations details phases of mutual steps to bring Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement. The first step does not include waivers on oil sanctions, according to Reuters.

The first phase of the 20-page draft agreement requires Iran to end uranium enrichment above 5% purity, as the Country has gone far beyond the 3.67% threshold outlined in the original 2015 deal. According to Reuters, Iran has enriched uranium to 60% purity since the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

With the broad objective of returning Iran to the original agreement, and waiving export sanctions, there's much debate surrounding Iran's ability to increase production. The head of Iran's National Oil Company indicated in early January that the Country has been able to receive payments for oil and seen exports rise in recent months. Though analysts suggest an additional 0.5m-1.0mb/d could hit the market within a year of lifting sanctions (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).