Deere (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.28B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, DE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Shares jumped 5.32% on November 24, after Deere posted better-than-expected Q4 revenue and earnings. For the full year, net income of $5.96B more than doubled and easily beat the company's prior record earnings.

Looking ahead, the firm set expectations for $6.5B to $7.0B in net attributable income in FY22, with "demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from positive fundamentals, including favorable crop prices, economic growth, and increased investment in infrastructure."

However, Deere also highlighted "supply-chain pressures will continue to pose challenges in our industries." The firm also warned that impacts from its now-settled strike will slow farm equipment production into the new year and "neutralize" some of the production gains.

Deere's Q1 prospects look better after farm equipment peers posted better-than-expected results. Agco routed expectations in its latest quarter and issued strong guidance. Farm equipment maker CNH Industrial also reported better than expected Q4 numbers.

Early this year Baird analyst Mig Dobre reiterated his Buy rating while raising the price target, noting improvement in ag fundamentals and gains from Deere's new self-driving tractor. Deere's acquisition of an Austria-based battery technology provider will push its tech development further.

UBS too highlighted a bullish outlook for construction equipment on the back of the infrastructure bill, and sees ag and trucking cycles peaking in 2023.