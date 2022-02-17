Will DraftKings's new state expansions, high acquisition costs impact Q4 Earnings?
Feb. 17, 2022 2:43 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.65 (compared to -$0.24 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $445.54M (+38.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DKNG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Quick look at the company statistics provided in Q3 earnings:
- Since its last reported earnings, DraftKings has launched in two additional states for mobile sports betting, Louisiana and New York besides the mobile sports betting in 15 states and iGaming in five states.
- In Q3 earnings, it raised the midpoint of its FY21 revenue guidance to $1.26B and narrowing the guidance range to $1.24B-1.28B; That's shy of consensus of $1.29B; it also introduced FY22 guidance.
- Investors will also be keen to see how its existing business performed during the crucial football season.
- Analysts believe that the Super Bowl effect and an increase in legalized gambling across the U.S. could reverse the fall unless it forecasts a drag from high customer acquisition cost.
- Arizona sports betting numbers reported a total handle for November of $466.7M and gross gaming revenue of $50.3M or a 10.8% win percentage; handle market share leaders in Arizona for November were DraftKings, followed by FanDuel and BetMGM.
- In last week January, Morgan Stanley upgraded DKNG to Overweight from Equal Weight stating the stock's long slide had created an attractive entry point for a company; PT remains at $31.
- SA Contributor Howard Jay Klein recently said that the stock is on the move but there are potholes ahead.
- Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy while SA Author Rating at Hold; in past 6-months, the stock has lost 56.2%.